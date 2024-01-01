1 thousand Georgian laris to CFP francs

Convert GEL to XPF at the real exchange rate

1,000 gel
38,955 xpf

₾1.000 GEL = ₣38.95 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:33
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / CFP Franc
1 GEL38.95480 XPF
5 GEL194.77400 XPF
10 GEL389.54800 XPF
20 GEL779.09600 XPF
50 GEL1,947.74000 XPF
100 GEL3,895.48000 XPF
250 GEL9,738.70000 XPF
500 GEL19,477.40000 XPF
1000 GEL38,954.80000 XPF
2000 GEL77,909.60000 XPF
5000 GEL194,774.00000 XPF
10000 GEL389,548.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Georgian Lari
1 XPF0.02567 GEL
5 XPF0.12835 GEL
10 XPF0.25671 GEL
20 XPF0.51342 GEL
50 XPF1.28354 GEL
100 XPF2.56708 GEL
250 XPF6.41770 GEL
500 XPF12.83540 GEL
1000 XPF25.67080 GEL
2000 XPF51.34160 GEL
5000 XPF128.35400 GEL
10000 XPF256.70800 GEL