1 Georgian lari to Vanuatu vatus

Convert GEL to VUV at the real exchange rate

1 gel
42 vuv

₾1.000 GEL = VT42.33 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.5941.4661.6130.95919.271
1 GBP1.18211.269105.8711.7331.9061.13322.773
1 USD0.9310.788183.4521.3661.5020.89317.95
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian lari

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Vanuatu Vatu
1 GEL42.32630 VUV
5 GEL211.63150 VUV
10 GEL423.26300 VUV
20 GEL846.52600 VUV
50 GEL2,116.31500 VUV
100 GEL4,232.63000 VUV
250 GEL10,581.57500 VUV
500 GEL21,163.15000 VUV
1000 GEL42,326.30000 VUV
2000 GEL84,652.60000 VUV
5000 GEL211,631.50000 VUV
10000 GEL423,263.00000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Georgian Lari
1 VUV0.02363 GEL
5 VUV0.11813 GEL
10 VUV0.23626 GEL
20 VUV0.47252 GEL
50 VUV1.18130 GEL
100 VUV2.36260 GEL
250 VUV5.90650 GEL
500 VUV11.81300 GEL
1000 VUV23.62600 GEL
2000 VUV47.25200 GEL
5000 VUV118.13000 GEL
10000 VUV236.26000 GEL