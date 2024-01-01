Convert GEL to TRY at the real exchange rate

1 Georgian lari to Turkish liras

1 gel
11.56 try

₾1.000 GEL = TL11.56 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:12
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Turkish Lira
1 GEL11.56120 TRY
5 GEL57.80600 TRY
10 GEL115.61200 TRY
20 GEL231.22400 TRY
50 GEL578.06000 TRY
100 GEL1,156.12000 TRY
250 GEL2,890.30000 TRY
500 GEL5,780.60000 TRY
1000 GEL11,561.20000 TRY
2000 GEL23,122.40000 TRY
5000 GEL57,806.00000 TRY
10000 GEL115,612.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Georgian Lari
1 TRY0.08650 GEL
5 TRY0.43248 GEL
10 TRY0.86496 GEL
20 TRY1.72993 GEL
50 TRY4.32482 GEL
100 TRY8.64964 GEL
250 TRY21.62410 GEL
500 TRY43.24820 GEL
1000 TRY86.49640 GEL
2000 TRY172.99280 GEL
5000 TRY432.48200 GEL
10000 TRY864.96400 GEL