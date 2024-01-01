Convert GEL to SVC at the real exchange rate

5 Georgian laris to Salvadoran colóns

5 gel
15.36 svc

₾1.000 GEL = ₡3.073 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:03
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.5961.4661.6130.95919.285
1 GBP1.18211.269105.8771.7331.9061.13322.789
1 USD0.9310.788183.4531.3661.5020.89317.963
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

How to convert Georgian laris to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Salvadoran Colón
1 GEL3.07298 SVC
5 GEL15.36490 SVC
10 GEL30.72980 SVC
20 GEL61.45960 SVC
50 GEL153.64900 SVC
100 GEL307.29800 SVC
250 GEL768.24500 SVC
500 GEL1,536.49000 SVC
1000 GEL3,072.98000 SVC
2000 GEL6,145.96000 SVC
5000 GEL15,364.90000 SVC
10000 GEL30,729.80000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Georgian Lari
1 SVC0.32542 GEL
5 SVC1.62709 GEL
10 SVC3.25417 GEL
20 SVC6.50834 GEL
50 SVC16.27085 GEL
100 SVC32.54170 GEL
250 SVC81.35425 GEL
500 SVC162.70850 GEL
1000 SVC325.41700 GEL
2000 SVC650.83400 GEL
5000 SVC1,627.08500 GEL
10000 SVC3,254.17000 GEL