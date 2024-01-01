Convert GEL to RUB at the real exchange rate

100 Georgian laris to Russian rubles

100 gel
3,064.83 rub

₾1.000 GEL = руб30.65 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:49
How to convert Georgian laris to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Russian Ruble
1 GEL30.64830 RUB
5 GEL153.24150 RUB
10 GEL306.48300 RUB
20 GEL612.96600 RUB
50 GEL1,532.41500 RUB
100 GEL3,064.83000 RUB
250 GEL7,662.07500 RUB
500 GEL15,324.15000 RUB
1000 GEL30,648.30000 RUB
2000 GEL61,296.60000 RUB
5000 GEL153,241.50000 RUB
10000 GEL306,483.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Georgian Lari
1 RUB0.03263 GEL
5 RUB0.16314 GEL
10 RUB0.32628 GEL
20 RUB0.65256 GEL
50 RUB1.63141 GEL
100 RUB3.26282 GEL
250 RUB8.15705 GEL
500 RUB16.31410 GEL
1000 RUB32.62820 GEL
2000 RUB65.25640 GEL
5000 RUB163.14100 GEL
10000 RUB326.28200 GEL