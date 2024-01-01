20 Georgian laris to Mongolian tugriks

Convert GEL to MNT at the real exchange rate

20 gel
23,717.60 mnt

₾1.000 GEL = ₮1,186 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:13
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.5861.4661.6120.95919.273
1 GBP1.18211.269105.8971.7331.9051.13322.783
1 USD0.9320.788183.4531.3651.5020.89317.954
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Mongolian Tugrik
1 GEL1,185.88000 MNT
5 GEL5,929.40000 MNT
10 GEL11,858.80000 MNT
20 GEL23,717.60000 MNT
50 GEL59,294.00000 MNT
100 GEL118,588.00000 MNT
250 GEL296,470.00000 MNT
500 GEL592,940.00000 MNT
1000 GEL1,185,880.00000 MNT
2000 GEL2,371,760.00000 MNT
5000 GEL5,929,400.00000 MNT
10000 GEL11,858,800.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Georgian Lari
1 MNT0.00084 GEL
5 MNT0.00422 GEL
10 MNT0.00843 GEL
20 MNT0.01687 GEL
50 MNT0.04216 GEL
100 MNT0.08433 GEL
250 MNT0.21081 GEL
500 MNT0.42163 GEL
1000 MNT0.84325 GEL
2000 MNT1.68651 GEL
5000 MNT4.21627 GEL
10000 MNT8.43253 GEL