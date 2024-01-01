10 thousand Georgian laris to Croatian kunas

Convert GEL to HRK at the real exchange rate

10,000 gel
24,677.00 hrk

₾1.000 GEL = kn2.468 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:33
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Croatian Kuna
1 GEL2.46770 HRK
5 GEL12.33850 HRK
10 GEL24.67700 HRK
20 GEL49.35400 HRK
50 GEL123.38500 HRK
100 GEL246.77000 HRK
250 GEL616.92500 HRK
500 GEL1,233.85000 HRK
1000 GEL2,467.70000 HRK
2000 GEL4,935.40000 HRK
5000 GEL12,338.50000 HRK
10000 GEL24,677.00000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Georgian Lari
1 HRK0.40524 GEL
5 HRK2.02618 GEL
10 HRK4.05235 GEL
20 HRK8.10470 GEL
50 HRK20.26175 GEL
100 HRK40.52350 GEL
250 HRK101.30875 GEL
500 HRK202.61750 GEL
1000 HRK405.23500 GEL
2000 HRK810.47000 GEL
5000 HRK2,026.17500 GEL
10000 HRK4,052.35000 GEL