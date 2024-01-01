Convert GEL to GNF at the real exchange rate

1 Georgian lari to Guinean francs

1 gel
3,020 gnf

₾1.000 GEL = GFr3,020 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:21
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.5351.4651.6120.95919.237
1 GBP1.18211.268105.8331.7321.9051.13322.739
1 USD0.9320.789183.4551.3661.5020.89417.931
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Guinean francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian lari

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Guinean Franc
1 GEL3,019.61000 GNF
5 GEL15,098.05000 GNF
10 GEL30,196.10000 GNF
20 GEL60,392.20000 GNF
50 GEL150,980.50000 GNF
100 GEL301,961.00000 GNF
250 GEL754,902.50000 GNF
500 GEL1,509,805.00000 GNF
1000 GEL3,019,610.00000 GNF
2000 GEL6,039,220.00000 GNF
5000 GEL15,098,050.00000 GNF
10000 GEL30,196,100.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Georgian Lari
1 GNF0.00033 GEL
5 GNF0.00166 GEL
10 GNF0.00331 GEL
20 GNF0.00662 GEL
50 GNF0.01656 GEL
100 GNF0.03312 GEL
250 GNF0.08279 GEL
500 GNF0.16558 GEL
1000 GNF0.33117 GEL
2000 GNF0.66234 GEL
5000 GNF1.65584 GEL
10000 GNF3.31169 GEL