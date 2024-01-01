Convert GEL to GBP at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Georgian laris to British pounds sterling

1,000 gel
277.24 gbp

₾1.000 GEL = £0.2772 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07389.5061.4651.6120.95919.219
1 GBP1.18211.268105.8041.7321.9051.13322.719
1 USD0.9320.789183.4511.3661.5030.89417.919
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / British Pound Sterling
1 GEL0.27724 GBP
5 GEL1.38618 GBP
10 GEL2.77236 GBP
20 GEL5.54472 GBP
50 GEL13.86180 GBP
100 GEL27.72360 GBP
250 GEL69.30900 GBP
500 GEL138.61800 GBP
1000 GEL277.23600 GBP
2000 GEL554.47200 GBP
5000 GEL1,386.18000 GBP
10000 GEL2,772.36000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Georgian Lari
1 GBP3.60703 GEL
5 GBP18.03515 GEL
10 GBP36.07030 GEL
20 GBP72.14060 GEL
50 GBP180.35150 GEL
100 GBP360.70300 GEL
250 GBP901.75750 GEL
500 GBP1,803.51500 GEL
1000 GBP3,607.03000 GEL
2000 GBP7,214.06000 GEL
5000 GBP18,035.15000 GEL
10000 GBP36,070.30000 GEL