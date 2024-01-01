Convert GEL to CLP at the real exchange rate

20 Georgian laris to Chilean pesos

20 gel
6,647 clp

₾1.000 GEL = $332.4 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07289.5091.4651.6130.95919.211
1 GBP1.18211.268105.7971.7321.9061.13322.707
1 USD0.9330.789183.4661.3671.5040.89417.914
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Georgian laris to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GEL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GEL to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Georgian laris

GEL to USD

GEL to EUR

GEL to GBP

GEL to INR

GEL to JPY

GEL to RUB

GEL to AUD

GEL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Chilean Peso
1 GEL332.35500 CLP
5 GEL1,661.77500 CLP
10 GEL3,323.55000 CLP
20 GEL6,647.10000 CLP
50 GEL16,617.75000 CLP
100 GEL33,235.50000 CLP
250 GEL83,088.75000 CLP
500 GEL166,177.50000 CLP
1000 GEL332,355.00000 CLP
2000 GEL664,710.00000 CLP
5000 GEL1,661,775.00000 CLP
10000 GEL3,323,550.00000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Georgian Lari
1 CLP0.00301 GEL
5 CLP0.01504 GEL
10 CLP0.03009 GEL
20 CLP0.06018 GEL
50 CLP0.15044 GEL
100 CLP0.30088 GEL
250 CLP0.75221 GEL
500 CLP1.50442 GEL
1000 CLP3.00883 GEL
2000 CLP6.01766 GEL
5000 CLP15.04415 GEL
10000 CLP30.08830 GEL