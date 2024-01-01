1 Falkland Islands pound to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert FKP to LKR at the real exchange rate

1 fkp
386.60 lkr

£1.000 FKP = Sr386.6 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:25
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Falkland Islands pounds to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FKP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FKP to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 FKP386.60100 LKR
5 FKP1,933.00500 LKR
10 FKP3,866.01000 LKR
20 FKP7,732.02000 LKR
50 FKP19,330.05000 LKR
100 FKP38,660.10000 LKR
250 FKP96,650.25000 LKR
500 FKP193,300.50000 LKR
1000 FKP386,601.00000 LKR
2000 FKP773,202.00000 LKR
5000 FKP1,933,005.00000 LKR
10000 FKP3,866,010.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Falkland Islands Pound
1 LKR0.00259 FKP
5 LKR0.01293 FKP
10 LKR0.02587 FKP
20 LKR0.05173 FKP
50 LKR0.12933 FKP
100 LKR0.25867 FKP
250 LKR0.64666 FKP
500 LKR1.29332 FKP
1000 LKR2.58665 FKP
2000 LKR5.17330 FKP
5000 LKR12.93325 FKP
10000 LKR25.86650 FKP