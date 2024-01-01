1 thousand Falkland Islands pounds to Euros

Convert FKP to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 fkp
1,182.78 eur

£1.000 FKP = €1.183 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07289.4941.4651.6120.95919.317
1 GBP1.18311.268105.8521.7331.9061.13422.847
1 USD0.9330.788183.4561.3661.5030.89418.013
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.216

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Falkland Islands pounds to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FKP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FKP to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Falkland Islands pounds

FKP to USD

FKP to EUR

FKP to GBP

FKP to INR

FKP to JPY

FKP to RUB

FKP to AUD

FKP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Euro
1 FKP1.18278 EUR
5 FKP5.91390 EUR
10 FKP11.82780 EUR
20 FKP23.65560 EUR
50 FKP59.13900 EUR
100 FKP118.27800 EUR
250 FKP295.69500 EUR
500 FKP591.39000 EUR
1000 FKP1,182.78000 EUR
2000 FKP2,365.56000 EUR
5000 FKP5,913.90000 EUR
10000 FKP11,827.80000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Falkland Islands Pound
1 EUR0.84547 FKP
5 EUR4.22735 FKP
10 EUR8.45469 FKP
20 EUR16.90938 FKP
50 EUR42.27345 FKP
100 EUR84.54690 FKP
250 EUR211.36725 FKP
500 EUR422.73450 FKP
1000 EUR845.46900 FKP
2000 EUR1,690.93800 FKP
5000 EUR4,227.34500 FKP
10000 EUR8,454.69000 FKP