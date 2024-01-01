Convert FKP to AWG at the real exchange rate

1 Falkland Islands pound to Aruban florins

1 fkp
2.27 awg

£1.000 FKP = ƒ2.271 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07389.5111.4651.6110.95819.345
1 GBP1.18311.269105.8871.7331.9051.13422.884
1 USD0.9320.788183.4451.3651.5020.89318.034
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.216

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Falkland Islands pounds to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FKP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FKP to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Falkland Islands pound

FKP to USD

FKP to EUR

FKP to GBP

FKP to INR

FKP to JPY

FKP to RUB

FKP to AUD

FKP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Aruban Florin
1 FKP2.27142 AWG
5 FKP11.35710 AWG
10 FKP22.71420 AWG
20 FKP45.42840 AWG
50 FKP113.57100 AWG
100 FKP227.14200 AWG
250 FKP567.85500 AWG
500 FKP1,135.71000 AWG
1000 FKP2,271.42000 AWG
2000 FKP4,542.84000 AWG
5000 FKP11,357.10000 AWG
10000 FKP22,714.20000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Falkland Islands Pound
1 AWG0.44025 FKP
5 AWG2.20127 FKP
10 AWG4.40253 FKP
20 AWG8.80506 FKP
50 AWG22.01265 FKP
100 AWG44.02530 FKP
250 AWG110.06325 FKP
500 AWG220.12650 FKP
1000 AWG440.25300 FKP
2000 AWG880.50600 FKP
5000 AWG2,201.26500 FKP
10000 AWG4,402.53000 FKP