1 Fijian dollar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert FJD to TTD at the real exchange rate

1 fjd
3.01 ttd

FJ$1.000 FJD = TT$3.010 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.1461.5020.9321.35383.4470.7881.366
1 ZAR0.05510.0830.0510.0754.5990.0430.075
1 AUD0.66612.08410.6210.90155.5710.5250.91
1 EUR1.07319.4711.61111.45189.5380.8461.466

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollar

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 FJD3.01030 TTD
5 FJD15.05150 TTD
10 FJD30.10300 TTD
20 FJD60.20600 TTD
50 FJD150.51500 TTD
100 FJD301.03000 TTD
250 FJD752.57500 TTD
500 FJD1,505.15000 TTD
1000 FJD3,010.30000 TTD
2000 FJD6,020.60000 TTD
5000 FJD15,051.50000 TTD
10000 FJD30,103.00000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 TTD0.33219 FJD
5 TTD1.66097 FJD
10 TTD3.32193 FJD
20 TTD6.64386 FJD
50 TTD16.60965 FJD
100 TTD33.21930 FJD
250 TTD83.04825 FJD
500 TTD166.09650 FJD
1000 TTD332.19300 FJD
2000 TTD664.38600 FJD
5000 TTD1,660.96500 FJD
10000 TTD3,321.93000 FJD