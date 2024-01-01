5,000 Fijian dollars to Tongan paʻangas

Convert FJD to TOP at the real exchange rate

5,000 fjd
5,121.10 top

FJ$1.000 FJD = T$1.024 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.1471.5020.9321.35383.4450.7881.366
1 ZAR0.05510.0830.0510.0754.5980.0430.075
1 AUD0.66612.08410.6210.90155.5660.5250.91
1 EUR1.07319.4711.61111.45189.5330.8461.466

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Tongan Paʻanga
1 FJD1.02422 TOP
5 FJD5.12110 TOP
10 FJD10.24220 TOP
20 FJD20.48440 TOP
50 FJD51.21100 TOP
100 FJD102.42200 TOP
250 FJD256.05500 TOP
500 FJD512.11000 TOP
1000 FJD1,024.22000 TOP
2000 FJD2,048.44000 TOP
5000 FJD5,121.10000 TOP
10000 FJD10,242.20000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Fijian Dollar
1 TOP0.97635 FJD
5 TOP4.88176 FJD
10 TOP9.76351 FJD
20 TOP19.52702 FJD
50 TOP48.81755 FJD
100 TOP97.63510 FJD
250 TOP244.08775 FJD
500 TOP488.17550 FJD
1000 TOP976.35100 FJD
2000 TOP1,952.70200 FJD
5000 TOP4,881.75500 FJD
10000 TOP9,763.51000 FJD