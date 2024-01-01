1 thousand Fijian dollars to Tajikistani somonis

Convert FJD to TJS at the real exchange rate

1,000 fjd
4,767.23 tjs

FJ$1.000 FJD = SM4.767 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:47
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.1451.5010.9321.35283.4350.7881.366
1 ZAR0.05510.0830.0510.0754.5980.0430.075
1 AUD0.66612.08710.6210.90155.580.5250.91
1 EUR1.07319.4741.61111.45189.5470.8451.466

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Tajikistani somonis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TJS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to TJS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Tajikistani Somoni
1 FJD4.76723 TJS
5 FJD23.83615 TJS
10 FJD47.67230 TJS
20 FJD95.34460 TJS
50 FJD238.36150 TJS
100 FJD476.72300 TJS
250 FJD1,191.80750 TJS
500 FJD2,383.61500 TJS
1000 FJD4,767.23000 TJS
2000 FJD9,534.46000 TJS
5000 FJD23,836.15000 TJS
10000 FJD47,672.30000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Fijian Dollar
1 TJS0.20977 FJD
5 TJS1.04883 FJD
10 TJS2.09766 FJD
20 TJS4.19532 FJD
50 TJS10.48830 FJD
100 TJS20.97660 FJD
250 TJS52.44150 FJD
500 TJS104.88300 FJD
1000 TJS209.76600 FJD
2000 TJS419.53200 FJD
5000 TJS1,048.83000 FJD
10000 TJS2,097.66000 FJD