1 Fijian dollar to Nigerian nairas

Convert FJD to NGN at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = ₦760.3 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:37
FJD to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NGN
1 FJD to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High769.2910769.2910
Low739.3330690.8800
Average753.2336729.7813
Change0.62%7.39%
1 FJD to NGN stats

The performance of FJD to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 769.2910 and a 30 day low of 739.3330. This means the 30 day average was 753.2336. The change for FJD to NGN was 0.62.

The performance of FJD to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 769.2910 and a 90 day low of 690.8800. This means the 90 day average was 729.7813. The change for FJD to NGN was 7.39.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 FJD760.25900 NGN
5 FJD3,801.29500 NGN
10 FJD7,602.59000 NGN
20 FJD15,205.18000 NGN
50 FJD38,012.95000 NGN
100 FJD76,025.90000 NGN
250 FJD190,064.75000 NGN
500 FJD380,129.50000 NGN
1000 FJD760,259.00000 NGN
2000 FJD1,520,518.00000 NGN
5000 FJD3,801,295.00000 NGN
10000 FJD7,602,590.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Fijian Dollar
1 NGN0.00132 FJD
5 NGN0.00658 FJD
10 NGN0.01315 FJD
20 NGN0.02631 FJD
50 NGN0.06577 FJD
100 NGN0.13153 FJD
250 NGN0.32884 FJD
500 NGN0.65767 FJD
1000 NGN1.31534 FJD
2000 NGN2.63068 FJD
5000 NGN6.57670 FJD
10000 NGN13.15340 FJD