5 Fijian dollars to Macedonian denars

Convert FJD to MKD at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = ден25.30 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:54
FJD to MKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MKD
1 FJD to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High25.371125.3711
Low24.938024.6504
Average25.174325.0179
Change1.22%1.22%
1 FJD to MKD stats

The performance of FJD to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 25.3711 and a 30 day low of 24.9380. This means the 30 day average was 25.1743. The change for FJD to MKD was 1.22.

The performance of FJD to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 25.3711 and a 90 day low of 24.6504. This means the 90 day average was 25.0179. The change for FJD to MKD was 1.22.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Macedonian Denar
1 FJD25.29860 MKD
5 FJD126.49300 MKD
10 FJD252.98600 MKD
20 FJD505.97200 MKD
50 FJD1,264.93000 MKD
100 FJD2,529.86000 MKD
250 FJD6,324.65000 MKD
500 FJD12,649.30000 MKD
1000 FJD25,298.60000 MKD
2000 FJD50,597.20000 MKD
5000 FJD126,493.00000 MKD
10000 FJD252,986.00000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Fijian Dollar
1 MKD0.03953 FJD
5 MKD0.19764 FJD
10 MKD0.39528 FJD
20 MKD0.79056 FJD
50 MKD1.97639 FJD
100 MKD3.95278 FJD
250 MKD9.88195 FJD
500 MKD19.76390 FJD
1000 MKD39.52780 FJD
2000 MKD79.05560 FJD
5000 MKD197.63900 FJD
10000 MKD395.27800 FJD