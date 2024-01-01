10 Fijian dollars to Lesotho lotis

Convert FJD to LSL at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = L7.938 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:13
FJD to LSL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

LSL
1 FJD to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High7.93688.1580
Low7.75937.7593
Average7.84657.9558
Change1.22%-1.78%
1 FJD to LSL stats

The performance of FJD to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 7.9368 and a 30 day low of 7.7593. This means the 30 day average was 7.8465. The change for FJD to LSL was 1.22.

The performance of FJD to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.1580 and a 90 day low of 7.7593. This means the 90 day average was 7.9558. The change for FJD to LSL was -1.78.

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8591.5090.9281.32384.0840.7731.384
1 ZAR0.05610.0840.0520.0744.7080.0430.078
1 AUD0.66311.83610.6150.87755.7270.5120.917
1 EUR1.07719.2421.62611.42590.5960.8331.491

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Lesotho Loti
1 FJD7.93824 LSL
5 FJD39.69120 LSL
10 FJD79.38240 LSL
20 FJD158.76480 LSL
50 FJD396.91200 LSL
100 FJD793.82400 LSL
250 FJD1,984.56000 LSL
500 FJD3,969.12000 LSL
1000 FJD7,938.24000 LSL
2000 FJD15,876.48000 LSL
5000 FJD39,691.20000 LSL
10000 FJD79,382.40000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Fijian Dollar
1 LSL0.12597 FJD
5 LSL0.62987 FJD
10 LSL1.25973 FJD
20 LSL2.51946 FJD
50 LSL6.29865 FJD
100 LSL12.59730 FJD
250 LSL31.49325 FJD
500 LSL62.98650 FJD
1000 LSL125.97300 FJD
2000 LSL251.94600 FJD
5000 LSL629.86500 FJD
10000 LSL1,259.73000 FJD