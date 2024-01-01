50 Fijian dollars to Kyrgystani soms

Convert FJD to KGS at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = Лв37.68 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:54
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

FJD to KGS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KGS
1 FJD to KGSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High38.471038.6296
Low37.596236.9359
Average38.023837.9218
Change-0.81%0.85%
View full history

1 FJD to KGS stats

The performance of FJD to KGS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 38.4710 and a 30 day low of 37.5962. This means the 30 day average was 38.0238. The change for FJD to KGS was -0.81.

The performance of FJD to KGS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 38.6296 and a 90 day low of 36.9359. This means the 90 day average was 37.9218. The change for FJD to KGS was 0.85.

Track market ratesView FJD to KGS chart

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8531.5080.9281.32284.0850.7731.384
1 ZAR0.05610.0840.0520.0744.710.0430.078
1 AUD0.66311.83910.6150.87755.7610.5120.918
1 EUR1.07819.2441.62611.42690.6390.8331.492

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
1 FJD37.68250 KGS
5 FJD188.41250 KGS
10 FJD376.82500 KGS
20 FJD753.65000 KGS
50 FJD1,884.12500 KGS
100 FJD3,768.25000 KGS
250 FJD9,420.62500 KGS
500 FJD18,841.25000 KGS
1000 FJD37,682.50000 KGS
2000 FJD75,365.00000 KGS
5000 FJD188,412.50000 KGS
10000 FJD376,825.00000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Fijian Dollar
1 KGS0.02654 FJD
5 KGS0.13269 FJD
10 KGS0.26537 FJD
20 KGS0.53075 FJD
50 KGS1.32688 FJD
100 KGS2.65375 FJD
250 KGS6.63437 FJD
500 KGS13.26875 FJD
1000 KGS26.53750 FJD
2000 KGS53.07500 FJD
5000 KGS132.68750 FJD
10000 KGS265.37500 FJD