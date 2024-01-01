1 Fijian dollar to Hungarian forints

Convert FJD to HUF at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = Ft166.1 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:41
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

FJD to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HUF
1 FJD to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High166.1020166.1020
Low160.3280157.5320
Average163.4872160.8755
Change3.45%4.32%
View full history

1 FJD to HUF stats

The performance of FJD to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 166.1020 and a 30 day low of 160.3280. This means the 30 day average was 163.4872. The change for FJD to HUF was 3.45.

The performance of FJD to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 166.1020 and a 90 day low of 157.5320. This means the 90 day average was 160.8755. The change for FJD to HUF was 4.32.

Track market ratesView FJD to HUF chart

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8621.5080.9281.32384.0810.7731.385
1 ZAR0.05610.0840.0520.0744.7070.0430.078
1 AUD0.66311.84210.6150.87755.7420.5120.918
1 EUR1.07819.2561.62611.42690.6440.8331.493

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollar

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Hungarian Forint
1 FJD166.10600 HUF
5 FJD830.53000 HUF
10 FJD1,661.06000 HUF
20 FJD3,322.12000 HUF
50 FJD8,305.30000 HUF
100 FJD16,610.60000 HUF
250 FJD41,526.50000 HUF
500 FJD83,053.00000 HUF
1000 FJD166,106.00000 HUF
2000 FJD332,212.00000 HUF
5000 FJD830,530.00000 HUF
10000 FJD1,661,060.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Fijian Dollar
2000 HUF12.04052 FJD
5000 HUF30.10130 FJD
10000 HUF60.20260 FJD
15000 HUF90.30390 FJD
20000 HUF120.40520 FJD
30000 HUF180.60780 FJD
40000 HUF240.81040 FJD
50000 HUF301.01300 FJD
60000 HUF361.21560 FJD
100000 HUF602.02600 FJD
150000 HUF903.03900 FJD
200000 HUF1,204.05200 FJD