20 Fijian dollars to Honduran lempiras

Convert FJD to HNL at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = L11.16 HNL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:36
FJD to HNL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

HNL
1 FJD to HNLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.370911.3709
Low11.033010.8333
Average11.200911.1097
Change-0.64%2.28%
1 FJD to HNL stats

The performance of FJD to HNL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.3709 and a 30 day low of 11.0330. This means the 30 day average was 11.2009. The change for FJD to HNL was -0.64.

The performance of FJD to HNL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.3709 and a 90 day low of 10.8333. This means the 90 day average was 11.1097. The change for FJD to HNL was 2.28.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Honduran Lempira
1 FJD11.16200 HNL
5 FJD55.81000 HNL
10 FJD111.62000 HNL
20 FJD223.24000 HNL
50 FJD558.10000 HNL
100 FJD1,116.20000 HNL
250 FJD2,790.50000 HNL
500 FJD5,581.00000 HNL
1000 FJD11,162.00000 HNL
2000 FJD22,324.00000 HNL
5000 FJD55,810.00000 HNL
10000 FJD111,620.00000 HNL
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Fijian Dollar
1 HNL0.08959 FJD
5 HNL0.44795 FJD
10 HNL0.89590 FJD
20 HNL1.79180 FJD
50 HNL4.47950 FJD
100 HNL8.95899 FJD
250 HNL22.39748 FJD
500 HNL44.79495 FJD
1000 HNL89.58990 FJD
2000 HNL179.17980 FJD
5000 HNL447.94950 FJD
10000 HNL895.89900 FJD