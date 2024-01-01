5 Fijian dollars to Guyanaese dollars

Convert FJD to GYD at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = GY$92.70 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:34
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

FJD to GYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GYD
1 FJD to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High95.656795.6567
Low92.668091.3417
Average93.913593.4210
Change-1.73%0.82%
View full history

1 FJD to GYD stats

The performance of FJD to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 95.6567 and a 30 day low of 92.6680. This means the 30 day average was 93.9135. The change for FJD to GYD was -1.73.

The performance of FJD to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 95.6567 and a 90 day low of 91.3417. This means the 90 day average was 93.4210. The change for FJD to GYD was 0.82.

Track market ratesView FJD to GYD chart

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8631.5080.9281.32384.0790.7731.385
1 ZAR0.05610.0840.0520.0744.7070.0430.078
1 AUD0.66311.84210.6150.87755.740.5120.918
1 EUR1.07819.2591.62611.42690.650.8331.493

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Guyanaese Dollar
1 FJD92.70050 GYD
5 FJD463.50250 GYD
10 FJD927.00500 GYD
20 FJD1,854.01000 GYD
50 FJD4,635.02500 GYD
100 FJD9,270.05000 GYD
250 FJD23,175.12500 GYD
500 FJD46,350.25000 GYD
1000 FJD92,700.50000 GYD
2000 FJD185,401.00000 GYD
5000 FJD463,502.50000 GYD
10000 FJD927,005.00000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 GYD0.01079 FJD
5 GYD0.05394 FJD
10 GYD0.10787 FJD
20 GYD0.21575 FJD
50 GYD0.53937 FJD
100 GYD1.07874 FJD
250 GYD2.69685 FJD
500 GYD5.39370 FJD
1000 GYD10.78740 FJD
2000 GYD21.57480 FJD
5000 GYD53.93700 FJD
10000 GYD107.87400 FJD