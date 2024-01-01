10 thousand Fijian dollars to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert FJD to GTQ at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = Q3.436 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:32
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

FJD to GTQ conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GTQ
1 FJD to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.53713.5371
Low3.43023.3908
Average3.47583.4607
Change-1.57%0.70%
View full history

1 FJD to GTQ stats

The performance of FJD to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.5371 and a 30 day low of 3.4302. This means the 30 day average was 3.4758. The change for FJD to GTQ was -1.57.

The performance of FJD to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.5371 and a 90 day low of 3.3908. This means the 90 day average was 3.4607. The change for FJD to GTQ was 0.70.

Track market ratesView FJD to GTQ chart

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8641.5080.9281.32384.0820.7731.385
1 ZAR0.05610.0840.0520.0744.7070.0430.078
1 AUD0.66311.84510.6150.87755.7510.5120.918
1 EUR1.07819.2611.62611.42690.6580.8331.493

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 FJD3.43627 GTQ
5 FJD17.18135 GTQ
10 FJD34.36270 GTQ
20 FJD68.72540 GTQ
50 FJD171.81350 GTQ
100 FJD343.62700 GTQ
250 FJD859.06750 GTQ
500 FJD1,718.13500 GTQ
1000 FJD3,436.27000 GTQ
2000 FJD6,872.54000 GTQ
5000 FJD17,181.35000 GTQ
10000 FJD34,362.70000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Fijian Dollar
1 GTQ0.29101 FJD
5 GTQ1.45507 FJD
10 GTQ2.91013 FJD
20 GTQ5.82026 FJD
50 GTQ14.55065 FJD
100 GTQ29.10130 FJD
250 GTQ72.75325 FJD
500 GTQ145.50650 FJD
1000 GTQ291.01300 FJD
2000 GTQ582.02600 FJD
5000 GTQ1,455.06500 FJD
10000 GTQ2,910.13000 FJD