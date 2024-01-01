5 Fijian dollars to British pounds sterling

Convert FJD to GBP at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = £0.3434 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:22
FJD to GBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

GBP
1 FJD to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.34450.3489
Low0.33850.3375
Average0.34170.3424
Change1.47%0.28%
1 FJD to GBP stats

The performance of FJD to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3445 and a 30 day low of 0.3385. This means the 30 day average was 0.3417. The change for FJD to GBP was 1.47.

The performance of FJD to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3489 and a 90 day low of 0.3375. This means the 90 day average was 0.3424. The change for FJD to GBP was 0.28.

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8461.5080.9271.32384.0760.7731.385
1 ZAR0.05610.0840.0520.0744.7110.0430.078
1 AUD0.66311.83510.6150.87755.7590.5120.918
1 EUR1.07819.2421.62611.42690.6550.8331.493

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / British Pound Sterling
1 FJD0.34343 GBP
5 FJD1.71715 GBP
10 FJD3.43429 GBP
20 FJD6.86858 GBP
50 FJD17.17145 GBP
100 FJD34.34290 GBP
250 FJD85.85725 GBP
500 FJD171.71450 GBP
1000 FJD343.42900 GBP
2000 FJD686.85800 GBP
5000 FJD1,717.14500 GBP
10000 FJD3,434.29000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Fijian Dollar
1 GBP2.91181 FJD
5 GBP14.55905 FJD
10 GBP29.11810 FJD
20 GBP58.23620 FJD
50 GBP145.59050 FJD
100 GBP291.18100 FJD
250 GBP727.95250 FJD
500 GBP1,455.90500 FJD
1000 GBP2,911.81000 FJD
2000 GBP5,823.62000 FJD
5000 GBP14,559.05000 FJD
10000 GBP29,118.10000 FJD