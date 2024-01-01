500 Fijian dollars to Canadian dollars

Convert FJD to CAD at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = C$0.6156 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:57
FJD to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CAD
1 FJD to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.61830.6183
Low0.60760.6042
Average0.61360.6104
Change0.70%1.18%
1 FJD to CAD stats

The performance of FJD to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6183 and a 30 day low of 0.6076. This means the 30 day average was 0.6136. The change for FJD to CAD was 0.70.

The performance of FJD to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6183 and a 90 day low of 0.6042. This means the 90 day average was 0.6104. The change for FJD to CAD was 1.18.

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8481.5070.9281.32384.080.7721.385
1 ZAR0.05610.0840.0520.0744.7110.0430.078
1 AUD0.66411.84210.6160.87855.7870.5120.919
1 EUR1.07719.2281.62411.42690.5840.8321.492

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Canadian Dollar
1 FJD0.61559 CAD
5 FJD3.07794 CAD
10 FJD6.15588 CAD
20 FJD12.31176 CAD
50 FJD30.77940 CAD
100 FJD61.55880 CAD
250 FJD153.89700 CAD
500 FJD307.79400 CAD
1000 FJD615.58800 CAD
2000 FJD1,231.17600 CAD
5000 FJD3,077.94000 CAD
10000 FJD6,155.88000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 CAD1.62446 FJD
5 CAD8.12230 FJD
10 CAD16.24460 FJD
20 CAD32.48920 FJD
50 CAD81.22300 FJD
100 CAD162.44600 FJD
250 CAD406.11500 FJD
500 CAD812.23000 FJD
1000 CAD1,624.46000 FJD
2000 CAD3,248.92000 FJD
5000 CAD8,122.30000 FJD
10000 CAD16,244.60000 FJD