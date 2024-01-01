10 thousand Fijian dollars to Belize dollars

Convert FJD to BZD at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = BZ$0.8890 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:55
FJD to BZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BZD
1 FJD to BZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.91450.9145
Low0.88720.8750
Average0.89910.8946
Change-1.62%0.97%
1 FJD to BZD stats

The performance of FJD to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9145 and a 30 day low of 0.8872. This means the 30 day average was 0.8991. The change for FJD to BZD was -1.62.

The performance of FJD to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9145 and a 90 day low of 0.8750. This means the 90 day average was 0.8946. The change for FJD to BZD was 0.97.

How to convert Fijian dollars to Belize dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to BZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Belize Dollar
1 FJD0.88900 BZD
5 FJD4.44500 BZD
10 FJD8.89000 BZD
20 FJD17.78000 BZD
50 FJD44.45000 BZD
100 FJD88.90000 BZD
250 FJD222.25000 BZD
500 FJD444.50000 BZD
1000 FJD889.00000 BZD
2000 FJD1,778.00000 BZD
5000 FJD4,445.00000 BZD
10000 FJD8,890.00000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 BZD1.12486 FJD
5 BZD5.62430 FJD
10 BZD11.24860 FJD
20 BZD22.49720 FJD
50 BZD56.24300 FJD
100 BZD112.48600 FJD
250 BZD281.21500 FJD
500 BZD562.43000 FJD
1000 BZD1,124.86000 FJD
2000 BZD2,249.72000 FJD
5000 BZD5,624.30000 FJD
10000 BZD11,248.60000 FJD