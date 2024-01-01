500 Fijian dollars to Botswanan pulas

Convert FJD to BWP at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = P5.955 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:54
FJD to BWP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BWP
1 FJD to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.99076.0394
Low5.88215.8821
Average5.93335.9563
Change0.37%-0.04%
1 FJD to BWP stats

The performance of FJD to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.9907 and a 30 day low of 5.8821. This means the 30 day average was 5.9333. The change for FJD to BWP was 0.37.

The performance of FJD to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.0394 and a 90 day low of 5.8821. This means the 90 day average was 5.9563. The change for FJD to BWP was -0.04.

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Botswanan Pula
1 FJD5.95512 BWP
5 FJD29.77560 BWP
10 FJD59.55120 BWP
20 FJD119.10240 BWP
50 FJD297.75600 BWP
100 FJD595.51200 BWP
250 FJD1,488.78000 BWP
500 FJD2,977.56000 BWP
1000 FJD5,955.12000 BWP
2000 FJD11,910.24000 BWP
5000 FJD29,775.60000 BWP
10000 FJD59,551.20000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Fijian Dollar
1 BWP0.16792 FJD
5 BWP0.83962 FJD
10 BWP1.67923 FJD
20 BWP3.35846 FJD
50 BWP8.39615 FJD
100 BWP16.79230 FJD
250 BWP41.98075 FJD
500 BWP83.96150 FJD
1000 BWP167.92300 FJD
2000 BWP335.84600 FJD
5000 BWP839.61500 FJD
10000 BWP1,679.23000 FJD