5,000 Fijian dollars to Brazilian reais

Convert FJD to BRL at the real exchange rate

FJ$1.000 FJD = R$2.547 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:50
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

FJD to BRL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BRL
1 FJD to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.55082.5508
Low2.44122.4149
Average2.49402.4884
Change1.80%2.48%
View full history

1 FJD to BRL stats

The performance of FJD to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5508 and a 30 day low of 2.4412. This means the 30 day average was 2.4940. The change for FJD to BRL was 1.80.

The performance of FJD to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5508 and a 90 day low of 2.4149. This means the 90 day average was 2.4884. The change for FJD to BRL was 2.48.

Track market ratesView FJD to BRL chart

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD117.8321.5070.9281.32484.0790.7721.385
1 ZAR0.05610.0850.0520.0744.7150.0430.078
1 AUD0.66311.83110.6160.87855.7820.5120.919
1 EUR1.07719.2091.62411.42690.570.8321.492

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollars

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 FJD2.54687 BRL
5 FJD12.73435 BRL
10 FJD25.46870 BRL
20 FJD50.93740 BRL
50 FJD127.34350 BRL
100 FJD254.68700 BRL
250 FJD636.71750 BRL
500 FJD1,273.43500 BRL
1000 FJD2,546.87000 BRL
2000 FJD5,093.74000 BRL
5000 FJD12,734.35000 BRL
10000 FJD25,468.70000 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Fijian Dollar
1 BRL0.39264 FJD
5 BRL1.96320 FJD
10 BRL3.92639 FJD
20 BRL7.85278 FJD
50 BRL19.63195 FJD
100 BRL39.26390 FJD
250 BRL98.15975 FJD
500 BRL196.31950 FJD
1000 BRL392.63900 FJD
2000 BRL785.27800 FJD
5000 BRL1,963.19500 FJD
10000 BRL3,926.39000 FJD