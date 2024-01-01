5,000 Ethiopian birrs to Tanzanian shillings

Convert ETB to TZS at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = tzs22.80 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:40
ETB to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TZS
1 ETB to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High23.144046.7953
Low22.537322.5373
Average22.922226.0492
Change-1.50%-50.67%
1 ETB to TZS stats

The performance of ETB to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 23.1440 and a 30 day low of 22.5373. This means the 30 day average was 22.9222. The change for ETB to TZS was -1.50.

The performance of ETB to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 46.7953 and a 90 day low of 22.5373. This means the 90 day average was 26.0492. The change for ETB to TZS was -50.67.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Tanzanian Shilling
1 ETB22.79600 TZS
5 ETB113.98000 TZS
10 ETB227.96000 TZS
20 ETB455.92000 TZS
50 ETB1,139.80000 TZS
100 ETB2,279.60000 TZS
250 ETB5,699.00000 TZS
500 ETB11,398.00000 TZS
1000 ETB22,796.00000 TZS
2000 ETB45,592.00000 TZS
5000 ETB113,980.00000 TZS
10000 ETB227,960.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Ethiopian Birr
1 TZS0.04387 ETB
5 TZS0.21934 ETB
10 TZS0.43867 ETB
20 TZS0.87735 ETB
50 TZS2.19337 ETB
100 TZS4.38674 ETB
250 TZS10.96685 ETB
500 TZS21.93370 ETB
1000 TZS43.86740 ETB
2000 TZS87.73480 ETB
5000 TZS219.33700 ETB
10000 TZS438.67400 ETB