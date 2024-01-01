500 Ethiopian birrs to Romanian leus

Convert ETB to RON at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = L0.03858 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:51
ETB to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RON
1 ETB to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03890.0798
Low0.03730.0373
Average0.03810.0435
Change1.36%-51.33%
1 ETB to RON stats

The performance of ETB to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0389 and a 30 day low of 0.0373. This means the 30 day average was 0.0381. The change for ETB to RON was 1.36.

The performance of ETB to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0798 and a 90 day low of 0.0373. This means the 90 day average was 0.0435. The change for ETB to RON was -51.33.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Romanian Leu
1 ETB0.03858 RON
5 ETB0.19288 RON
10 ETB0.38577 RON
20 ETB0.77153 RON
50 ETB1.92883 RON
100 ETB3.85765 RON
250 ETB9.64413 RON
500 ETB19.28825 RON
1000 ETB38.57650 RON
2000 ETB77.15300 RON
5000 ETB192.88250 RON
10000 ETB385.76500 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Ethiopian Birr
1 RON25.92250 ETB
5 RON129.61250 ETB
10 RON259.22500 ETB
20 RON518.45000 ETB
50 RON1,296.12500 ETB
100 RON2,592.25000 ETB
250 RON6,480.62500 ETB
500 RON12,961.25000 ETB
1000 RON25,922.50000 ETB
2000 RON51,845.00000 ETB
5000 RON129,612.50000 ETB
10000 RON259,225.00000 ETB