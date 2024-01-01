250 Ethiopian birrs to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert ETB to PEN at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = S/.0.03136 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:40
ETB to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PEN
1 ETB to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03210.0651
Low0.03100.0310
Average0.03150.0361
Change-2.25%-51.81%
1 ETB to PEN stats

The performance of ETB to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0321 and a 30 day low of 0.0310. This means the 30 day average was 0.0315. The change for ETB to PEN was -2.25.

The performance of ETB to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0651 and a 90 day low of 0.0310. This means the 90 day average was 0.0361. The change for ETB to PEN was -51.81.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 ETB0.03136 PEN
5 ETB0.15678 PEN
10 ETB0.31356 PEN
20 ETB0.62712 PEN
50 ETB1.56781 PEN
100 ETB3.13562 PEN
250 ETB7.83905 PEN
500 ETB15.67810 PEN
1000 ETB31.35620 PEN
2000 ETB62.71240 PEN
5000 ETB156.78100 PEN
10000 ETB313.56200 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Ethiopian Birr
1 PEN31.89170 ETB
5 PEN159.45850 ETB
10 PEN318.91700 ETB
20 PEN637.83400 ETB
50 PEN1,594.58500 ETB
100 PEN3,189.17000 ETB
250 PEN7,972.92500 ETB
500 PEN15,945.85000 ETB
1000 PEN31,891.70000 ETB
2000 PEN63,783.40000 ETB
5000 PEN159,458.50000 ETB
10000 PEN318,917.00000 ETB