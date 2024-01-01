10 thousand Ethiopian birrs to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert ETB to KWD at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = ك0.002563 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:20
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ETB to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KWD
1 ETB to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00260.0053
Low0.00250.0025
Average0.00260.0029
Change-1.16%-51.59%
View full history

1 ETB to KWD stats

The performance of ETB to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0026 and a 30 day low of 0.0025. This means the 30 day average was 0.0026. The change for ETB to KWD was -1.16.

The performance of ETB to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0053 and a 90 day low of 0.0025. This means the 90 day average was 0.0029. The change for ETB to KWD was -51.59.

Track market ratesView ETB to KWD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07790.591.4911.6230.93521.531
1 GBP1.20211.295108.8911.7931.9511.12325.88
1 USD0.9280.772184.0821.3841.5070.86719.984
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 ETB0.00256 KWD
5 ETB0.01282 KWD
10 ETB0.02563 KWD
20 ETB0.05126 KWD
50 ETB0.12816 KWD
100 ETB0.25632 KWD
250 ETB0.64079 KWD
500 ETB1.28158 KWD
1000 ETB2.56315 KWD
2000 ETB5.12630 KWD
5000 ETB12.81575 KWD
10000 ETB25.63150 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Ethiopian Birr
1 KWD390.14500 ETB
5 KWD1,950.72500 ETB
10 KWD3,901.45000 ETB
20 KWD7,802.90000 ETB
50 KWD19,507.25000 ETB
100 KWD39,014.50000 ETB
250 KWD97,536.25000 ETB
500 KWD195,072.50000 ETB
1000 KWD390,145.00000 ETB
2000 KWD780,290.00000 ETB
5000 KWD1,950,725.00000 ETB
10000 KWD3,901,450.00000 ETB