500 Ethiopian birrs to Euros

Convert ETB to EUR at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = €0.007760 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:49
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ETB to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

EUR
1 ETB to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00780.0160
Low0.00750.0075
Average0.00770.0087
Change1.44%-51.36%
View full history

1 ETB to EUR stats

The performance of ETB to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0078 and a 30 day low of 0.0075. This means the 30 day average was 0.0077. The change for ETB to EUR was 1.44.

The performance of ETB to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0160 and a 90 day low of 0.0075. This means the 90 day average was 0.0087. The change for ETB to EUR was -51.36.

Track market ratesView ETB to EUR chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07790.561.4911.6240.93421.583
1 GBP1.20211.295108.8971.7931.9521.12425.953
1 USD0.9280.772184.0741.3851.5070.86720.037
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Euro
1 ETB0.00776 EUR
5 ETB0.03880 EUR
10 ETB0.07760 EUR
20 ETB0.15521 EUR
50 ETB0.38801 EUR
100 ETB0.77603 EUR
250 ETB1.94007 EUR
500 ETB3.88013 EUR
1000 ETB7.76026 EUR
2000 ETB15.52052 EUR
5000 ETB38.80130 EUR
10000 ETB77.60260 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Ethiopian Birr
1 EUR128.86200 ETB
5 EUR644.31000 ETB
10 EUR1,288.62000 ETB
20 EUR2,577.24000 ETB
50 EUR6,443.10000 ETB
100 EUR12,886.20000 ETB
250 EUR32,215.50000 ETB
500 EUR64,431.00000 ETB
1000 EUR128,862.00000 ETB
2000 EUR257,724.00000 ETB
5000 EUR644,310.00000 ETB
10000 EUR1,288,620.00000 ETB