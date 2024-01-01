5,000 Ethiopian birrs to Egyptian pounds

Convert ETB to EGP at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = E£0.4075 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:48
Track the exchange rate

ETB to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

EGP
1 ETB to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.41360.8386
Low0.40080.4008
Average0.40840.4678
Change-1.48%-51.30%
1 ETB to EGP stats

The performance of ETB to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4136 and a 30 day low of 0.4008. This means the 30 day average was 0.4084. The change for ETB to EGP was -1.48.

The performance of ETB to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8386 and a 90 day low of 0.4008. This means the 90 day average was 0.4678. The change for ETB to EGP was -51.30.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8321.07790.5821.4921.6240.93421.587
1 GBP1.20211.295108.9071.7941.9521.12325.954
1 USD0.9280.772184.0751.3851.5070.86720.036
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.238

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Egyptian Pound
1 ETB0.40747 EGP
5 ETB2.03734 EGP
10 ETB4.07468 EGP
20 ETB8.14936 EGP
50 ETB20.37340 EGP
100 ETB40.74680 EGP
250 ETB101.86700 EGP
500 ETB203.73400 EGP
1000 ETB407.46800 EGP
2000 ETB814.93600 EGP
5000 ETB2,037.34000 EGP
10000 ETB4,074.68000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Ethiopian Birr
1 EGP2.45418 ETB
5 EGP12.27090 ETB
10 EGP24.54180 ETB
20 EGP49.08360 ETB
50 EGP122.70900 ETB
100 EGP245.41800 ETB
250 EGP613.54500 ETB
500 EGP1,227.09000 ETB
1000 EGP2,454.18000 ETB
2000 EGP4,908.36000 ETB
5000 EGP12,270.90000 ETB
10000 EGP24,541.80000 ETB