20 Ethiopian birrs to Swiss francs

Convert ETB to CHF at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = SFr.0.007254 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:35
ETB to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CHF
1 ETB to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00730.0154
Low0.00710.0071
Average0.00720.0083
Change0.71%-52.43%
1 ETB to CHF stats

The performance of ETB to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0073 and a 30 day low of 0.0071. This means the 30 day average was 0.0072. The change for ETB to CHF was 0.71.

The performance of ETB to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0154 and a 90 day low of 0.0071. This means the 90 day average was 0.0083. The change for ETB to CHF was -52.43.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8311.07790.5491.4911.6240.93521.601
1 GBP1.20311.295108.8981.7931.9531.12425.978
1 USD0.9290.772184.0751.3851.5080.86820.056
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.239

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Swiss Franc
1 ETB0.00725 CHF
5 ETB0.03627 CHF
10 ETB0.07254 CHF
20 ETB0.14509 CHF
50 ETB0.36272 CHF
100 ETB0.72543 CHF
250 ETB1.81358 CHF
500 ETB3.62716 CHF
1000 ETB7.25433 CHF
2000 ETB14.50866 CHF
5000 ETB36.27165 CHF
10000 ETB72.54330 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Ethiopian Birr
1 CHF137.84900 ETB
5 CHF689.24500 ETB
10 CHF1,378.49000 ETB
20 CHF2,756.98000 ETB
50 CHF6,892.45000 ETB
100 CHF13,784.90000 ETB
250 CHF34,462.25000 ETB
500 CHF68,924.50000 ETB
1000 CHF137,849.00000 ETB
2000 CHF275,698.00000 ETB
5000 CHF689,245.00000 ETB
10000 CHF1,378,490.00000 ETB