10 thousand Ethiopian birrs to Swiss francs
Convert ETB to CHF at the real exchange rate
ETB to CHF conversion chart
1 ETB = 0.00725 CHF
|1 ETB to CHF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0073
|0.0154
|Low
|0.0071
|0.0071
|Average
|0.0072
|0.0083
|Change
|0.71%
|-52.43%
|View full history
1 ETB to CHF stats
The performance of ETB to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0073 and a 30 day low of 0.0071. This means the 30 day average was 0.0072. The change for ETB to CHF was 0.71.
The performance of ETB to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0154 and a 90 day low of 0.0071. This means the 90 day average was 0.0083. The change for ETB to CHF was -52.43.
How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Swiss francs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs
|Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Ethiopian Birr
|1 CHF
|137.84900 ETB
|5 CHF
|689.24500 ETB
|10 CHF
|1,378.49000 ETB
|20 CHF
|2,756.98000 ETB
|50 CHF
|6,892.45000 ETB
|100 CHF
|13,784.90000 ETB
|250 CHF
|34,462.25000 ETB
|500 CHF
|68,924.50000 ETB
|1000 CHF
|137,849.00000 ETB
|2000 CHF
|275,698.00000 ETB
|5000 CHF
|689,245.00000 ETB
|10000 CHF
|1,378,490.00000 ETB