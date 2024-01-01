100 Egyptian pounds to Zambian kwacha

Convert EGP to ZMW at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = ZK0.5462 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:15
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EGP to ZMW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ZMW
1 EGP to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.55100.5510
Low0.54300.5274
Average0.54670.5410
Change0.20%0.94%
View full history

1 EGP to ZMW stats

The performance of EGP to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5510 and a 30 day low of 0.5430. This means the 30 day average was 0.5467. The change for EGP to ZMW was 0.20.

The performance of EGP to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5510 and a 90 day low of 0.5274. This means the 90 day average was 0.5410. The change for EGP to ZMW was 0.94.

Track market ratesView EGP to ZMW chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3840.7721.50884.0833.67334.294
1 EUR1.07711.490.8311.62390.5193.95436.92
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5581.08960.7512.65424.778
1 GBP1.2951.2031.79211.952108.8744.75644.406

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / ZMW
1 EGP0.54624 ZMW
5 EGP2.73122 ZMW
10 EGP5.46243 ZMW
20 EGP10.92486 ZMW
50 EGP27.31215 ZMW
100 EGP54.62430 ZMW
250 EGP136.56075 ZMW
500 EGP273.12150 ZMW
1000 EGP546.24300 ZMW
2000 EGP1,092.48600 ZMW
5000 EGP2,731.21500 ZMW
10000 EGP5,462.43000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Egyptian Pound
1 ZMW1.83069 EGP
5 ZMW9.15345 EGP
10 ZMW18.30690 EGP
20 ZMW36.61380 EGP
50 ZMW91.53450 EGP
100 ZMW183.06900 EGP
250 ZMW457.67250 EGP
500 ZMW915.34500 EGP
1000 ZMW1,830.69000 EGP
2000 ZMW3,661.38000 EGP
5000 ZMW9,153.45000 EGP
10000 ZMW18,306.90000 EGP