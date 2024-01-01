5,000 Egyptian pounds to Ugandan shillings

Convert EGP to UGX at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = Ush75.24 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:59
EGP to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UGX
1 EGP to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High76.382677.3855
Low75.239475.2394
Average75.764676.2037
Change-0.96%-2.77%
1 EGP to UGX stats

The performance of EGP to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 76.3826 and a 30 day low of 75.2394. This means the 30 day average was 75.7646. The change for EGP to UGX was -0.96.

The performance of EGP to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 77.3855 and a 90 day low of 75.2394. This means the 90 day average was 76.2037. The change for EGP to UGX was -2.77.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Ugandan Shilling
1 EGP75.23960 UGX
5 EGP376.19800 UGX
10 EGP752.39600 UGX
20 EGP1,504.79200 UGX
50 EGP3,761.98000 UGX
100 EGP7,523.96000 UGX
250 EGP18,809.90000 UGX
500 EGP37,619.80000 UGX
1000 EGP75,239.60000 UGX
2000 EGP150,479.20000 UGX
5000 EGP376,198.00000 UGX
10000 EGP752,396.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Egyptian Pound
1 UGX0.01329 EGP
5 UGX0.06645 EGP
10 UGX0.13291 EGP
20 UGX0.26582 EGP
50 UGX0.66454 EGP
100 UGX1.32909 EGP
250 UGX3.32272 EGP
500 UGX6.64545 EGP
1000 UGX13.29090 EGP
2000 UGX26.58180 EGP
5000 UGX66.45450 EGP
10000 UGX132.90900 EGP