E£1.000 EGP = SM0.2187 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:45
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TJS
1 EGP to TJSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.22100.2210
Low0.21810.2149
Average0.21990.2188
Change0.11%-0.76%
1 EGP to TJS stats

The performance of EGP to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2210 and a 30 day low of 0.2181. This means the 30 day average was 0.2199. The change for EGP to TJS was 0.11.

The performance of EGP to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2210 and a 90 day low of 0.2149. This means the 90 day average was 0.2188. The change for EGP to TJS was -0.76.

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9291.3840.7711.50784.0763.67334.267
1 EUR1.07711.490.8311.62390.5373.95536.9
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5581.08960.7682.65524.767
1 GBP1.2961.2041.79411.9541094.76244.426

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Tajikistani Somoni
1 EGP0.21870 TJS
5 EGP1.09349 TJS
10 EGP2.18697 TJS
20 EGP4.37394 TJS
50 EGP10.93485 TJS
100 EGP21.86970 TJS
250 EGP54.67425 TJS
500 EGP109.34850 TJS
1000 EGP218.69700 TJS
2000 EGP437.39400 TJS
5000 EGP1,093.48500 TJS
10000 EGP2,186.97000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Egyptian Pound
1 TJS4.57254 EGP
5 TJS22.86270 EGP
10 TJS45.72540 EGP
20 TJS91.45080 EGP
50 TJS228.62700 EGP
100 TJS457.25400 EGP
250 TJS1,143.13500 EGP
500 TJS2,286.27000 EGP
1000 TJS4,572.54000 EGP
2000 TJS9,145.08000 EGP
5000 TJS22,862.70000 EGP
10000 TJS45,725.40000 EGP