10 Egyptian pounds to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert EGP to SZL at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = L0.3622 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:42
EGP to SZL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SZL
1 EGP to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.36400.3815
Low0.35380.3538
Average0.35970.3658
Change1.54%-4.64%
1 EGP to SZL stats

The performance of EGP to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3640 and a 30 day low of 0.3538. This means the 30 day average was 0.3597. The change for EGP to SZL was 1.54.

The performance of EGP to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3815 and a 90 day low of 0.3538. This means the 90 day average was 0.3658. The change for EGP to SZL was -4.64.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Swazi Lilangeni
1 EGP0.36217 SZL
5 EGP1.81087 SZL
10 EGP3.62174 SZL
20 EGP7.24348 SZL
50 EGP18.10870 SZL
100 EGP36.21740 SZL
250 EGP90.54350 SZL
500 EGP181.08700 SZL
1000 EGP362.17400 SZL
2000 EGP724.34800 SZL
5000 EGP1,810.87000 SZL
10000 EGP3,621.74000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Egyptian Pound
1 SZL2.76110 EGP
5 SZL13.80550 EGP
10 SZL27.61100 EGP
20 SZL55.22200 EGP
50 SZL138.05500 EGP
100 SZL276.11000 EGP
250 SZL690.27500 EGP
500 SZL1,380.55000 EGP
1000 SZL2,761.10000 EGP
2000 SZL5,522.20000 EGP
5000 SZL13,805.50000 EGP
10000 SZL27,611.00000 EGP