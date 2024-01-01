1 Egyptian pound to Surinamese dollars

Convert EGP to SRD at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = $0.6772 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:39
EGP to SRD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SRD
1 EGP to SRDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.67730.6773
Low0.60900.5824
Average0.64600.6136
Change11.19%12.37%
1 EGP to SRD stats

The performance of EGP to SRD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6773 and a 30 day low of 0.6090. This means the 30 day average was 0.6460. The change for EGP to SRD was 11.19.

The performance of EGP to SRD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6773 and a 90 day low of 0.5824. This means the 90 day average was 0.6136. The change for EGP to SRD was 12.37.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Surinamese Dollar
1 EGP0.67719 SRD
5 EGP3.38596 SRD
10 EGP6.77191 SRD
20 EGP13.54382 SRD
50 EGP33.85955 SRD
100 EGP67.71910 SRD
250 EGP169.29775 SRD
500 EGP338.59550 SRD
1000 EGP677.19100 SRD
2000 EGP1,354.38200 SRD
5000 EGP3,385.95500 SRD
10000 EGP6,771.91000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 SRD1.47669 EGP
5 SRD7.38345 EGP
10 SRD14.76690 EGP
20 SRD29.53380 EGP
50 SRD73.83450 EGP
100 SRD147.66900 EGP
250 SRD369.17250 EGP
500 SRD738.34500 EGP
1000 SRD1,476.69000 EGP
2000 SRD2,953.38000 EGP
5000 SRD7,383.45000 EGP
10000 SRD14,766.90000 EGP