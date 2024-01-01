250 Egyptian pounds to Singapore dollars

Convert EGP to SGD at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = S$0.02711 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:35
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EGP to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SGD
1 EGP to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02710.0278
Low0.02630.0263
Average0.02680.0269
Change2.19%-2.44%
View full history

1 EGP to SGD stats

The performance of EGP to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0271 and a 30 day low of 0.0263. This means the 30 day average was 0.0268. The change for EGP to SGD was 2.19.

The performance of EGP to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0278 and a 90 day low of 0.0263. This means the 90 day average was 0.0269. The change for EGP to SGD was -2.44.

Track market ratesView EGP to SGD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9281.3830.7711.50584.0773.67334.266
1 EUR1.07811.4910.8311.62390.6143.95936.93
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08860.7822.65524.772
1 GBP1.2971.2031.79411.952109.0394.76344.439

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Singapore Dollar
1 EGP0.02711 SGD
5 EGP0.13556 SGD
10 EGP0.27112 SGD
20 EGP0.54223 SGD
50 EGP1.35558 SGD
100 EGP2.71116 SGD
250 EGP6.77790 SGD
500 EGP13.55580 SGD
1000 EGP27.11160 SGD
2000 EGP54.22320 SGD
5000 EGP135.55800 SGD
10000 EGP271.11600 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 SGD36.88450 EGP
5 SGD184.42250 EGP
10 SGD368.84500 EGP
20 SGD737.69000 EGP
50 SGD1,844.22500 EGP
100 SGD3,688.45000 EGP
250 SGD9,221.12500 EGP
500 SGD18,442.25000 EGP
1000 SGD36,884.50000 EGP
2000 SGD73,769.00000 EGP
5000 SGD184,422.50000 EGP
10000 SGD368,845.00000 EGP