2,000 Egyptian pounds to Paraguayan guaranis

Convert EGP to PYG at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = ₲162.7 PYG

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:22
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EGP to PYG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PYG
1 EGP to PYGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High162.9320162.9320
Low159.8830153.2210
Average161.3892158.5209
Change1.72%3.79%
View full history

1 EGP to PYG stats

The performance of EGP to PYG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 162.9320 and a 30 day low of 159.8830. This means the 30 day average was 161.3892. The change for EGP to PYG was 1.72.

The performance of EGP to PYG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 162.9320 and a 90 day low of 153.2210. This means the 90 day average was 158.5209. The change for EGP to PYG was 3.79.

Track market ratesView EGP to PYG chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9281.3830.7711.50484.0753.67334.267
1 EUR1.07811.4910.8311.62190.6293.95936.938
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08760.7962.65624.779
1 GBP1.2971.2041.79411.951109.0754.76544.456

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Paraguayan guaranis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PYG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to PYG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Paraguayan Guarani
1 EGP162.71000 PYG
5 EGP813.55000 PYG
10 EGP1,627.10000 PYG
20 EGP3,254.20000 PYG
50 EGP8,135.50000 PYG
100 EGP16,271.00000 PYG
250 EGP40,677.50000 PYG
500 EGP81,355.00000 PYG
1000 EGP162,710.00000 PYG
2000 EGP325,420.00000 PYG
5000 EGP813,550.00000 PYG
10000 EGP1,627,100.00000 PYG
Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Egyptian Pound
1 PYG0.00615 EGP
5 PYG0.03073 EGP
10 PYG0.06146 EGP
20 PYG0.12292 EGP
50 PYG0.30730 EGP
100 PYG0.61459 EGP
250 PYG1.53648 EGP
500 PYG3.07296 EGP
1000 PYG6.14591 EGP
2000 PYG12.29182 EGP
5000 PYG30.72955 EGP
10000 PYG61.45910 EGP