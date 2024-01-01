5 Egyptian pounds to Namibian dollars

Convert EGP to NAD at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = $0.3613 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:03
EGP to NAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NAD
1 EGP to NADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.36400.3815
Low0.35380.3538
Average0.35970.3658
Change1.30%-4.86%
1 EGP to NAD stats

The performance of EGP to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3640 and a 30 day low of 0.3538. This means the 30 day average was 0.3597. The change for EGP to NAD was 1.30.

The performance of EGP to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3815 and a 90 day low of 0.3538. This means the 90 day average was 0.3658. The change for EGP to NAD was -4.86.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9281.3830.7711.50484.0743.67334.264
1 EUR1.07811.4910.8311.62190.6113.95936.929
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08760.7872.65624.774
1 GBP1.2971.2041.79411.95109.0484.76444.443

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Namibian Dollar
1 EGP0.36134 NAD
5 EGP1.80670 NAD
10 EGP3.61340 NAD
20 EGP7.22680 NAD
50 EGP18.06700 NAD
100 EGP36.13400 NAD
250 EGP90.33500 NAD
500 EGP180.67000 NAD
1000 EGP361.34000 NAD
2000 EGP722.68000 NAD
5000 EGP1,806.70000 NAD
10000 EGP3,613.40000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 NAD2.76748 EGP
5 NAD13.83740 EGP
10 NAD27.67480 EGP
20 NAD55.34960 EGP
50 NAD138.37400 EGP
100 NAD276.74800 EGP
250 NAD691.87000 EGP
500 NAD1,383.74000 EGP
1000 NAD2,767.48000 EGP
2000 NAD5,534.96000 EGP
5000 NAD13,837.40000 EGP
10000 NAD27,674.80000 EGP