1 thousand Egyptian pounds to Mozambican meticals

Convert EGP to MZN at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = MT1.311 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:00
EGP to MZN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MZN
1 EGP to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.32401.3240
Low1.31021.2912
Average1.31611.3126
Change-0.18%-0.82%
1 EGP to MZN stats

The performance of EGP to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3240 and a 30 day low of 1.3102. This means the 30 day average was 1.3161. The change for EGP to MZN was -0.18.

The performance of EGP to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3240 and a 90 day low of 1.2912. This means the 90 day average was 1.3126. The change for EGP to MZN was -0.82.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Mozambican Metical
1 EGP1.31065 MZN
5 EGP6.55325 MZN
10 EGP13.10650 MZN
20 EGP26.21300 MZN
50 EGP65.53250 MZN
100 EGP131.06500 MZN
250 EGP327.66250 MZN
500 EGP655.32500 MZN
1000 EGP1,310.65000 MZN
2000 EGP2,621.30000 MZN
5000 EGP6,553.25000 MZN
10000 EGP13,106.50000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Egyptian Pound
1 MZN0.76298 EGP
5 MZN3.81490 EGP
10 MZN7.62979 EGP
20 MZN15.25958 EGP
50 MZN38.14895 EGP
100 MZN76.29790 EGP
250 MZN190.74475 EGP
500 MZN381.48950 EGP
1000 MZN762.97900 EGP
2000 MZN1,525.95800 EGP
5000 MZN3,814.89500 EGP
10000 MZN7,629.79000 EGP