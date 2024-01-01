50 Egyptian pounds to Malaysian ringgits

Convert EGP to MYR at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = RM0.08937 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:00
EGP to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MYR
1 EGP to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08940.0965
Low0.08510.0851
Average0.08740.0894
Change3.48%-7.43%
1 EGP to MYR stats

The performance of EGP to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0894 and a 30 day low of 0.0851. This means the 30 day average was 0.0874. The change for EGP to MYR was 3.48.

The performance of EGP to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0965 and a 90 day low of 0.0851. This means the 90 day average was 0.0894. The change for EGP to MYR was -7.43.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9281.3830.7711.50484.0713.67334.266
1 EUR1.07811.4910.8311.62190.6073.95936.93
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08760.7872.65624.776
1 GBP1.2981.2041.79511.951109.0864.76644.462

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Malaysian Ringgit
1 EGP0.08937 MYR
5 EGP0.44684 MYR
10 EGP0.89367 MYR
20 EGP1.78735 MYR
50 EGP4.46836 MYR
100 EGP8.93673 MYR
250 EGP22.34183 MYR
500 EGP44.68365 MYR
1000 EGP89.36730 MYR
2000 EGP178.73460 MYR
5000 EGP446.83650 MYR
10000 EGP893.67300 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Egyptian Pound
1 MYR11.18980 EGP
5 MYR55.94900 EGP
10 MYR111.89800 EGP
20 MYR223.79600 EGP
50 MYR559.49000 EGP
100 MYR1,118.98000 EGP
250 MYR2,797.45000 EGP
500 MYR5,594.90000 EGP
1000 MYR11,189.80000 EGP
2000 MYR22,379.60000 EGP
5000 MYR55,949.00000 EGP
10000 MYR111,898.00000 EGP