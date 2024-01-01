1 thousand Egyptian pounds to Mexican pesos

Convert EGP to MXN at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = Mex$0.4105 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:52
EGP to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MXN
1 EGP to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.41050.4155
Low0.39680.3811
Average0.40330.3980
Change2.80%7.53%
1 EGP to MXN stats

The performance of EGP to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4105 and a 30 day low of 0.3968. This means the 30 day average was 0.4033. The change for EGP to MXN was 2.80.

The performance of EGP to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4155 and a 90 day low of 0.3811. This means the 90 day average was 0.3980. The change for EGP to MXN was 7.53.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Mexican Peso
1 EGP0.41051 MXN
5 EGP2.05254 MXN
10 EGP4.10507 MXN
20 EGP8.21014 MXN
50 EGP20.52535 MXN
100 EGP41.05070 MXN
250 EGP102.62675 MXN
500 EGP205.25350 MXN
1000 EGP410.50700 MXN
2000 EGP821.01400 MXN
5000 EGP2,052.53500 MXN
10000 EGP4,105.07000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Egyptian Pound
1 MXN2.43601 EGP
5 MXN12.18005 EGP
10 MXN24.36010 EGP
20 MXN48.72020 EGP
50 MXN121.80050 EGP
100 MXN243.60100 EGP
250 MXN609.00250 EGP
500 MXN1,218.00500 EGP
1000 MXN2,436.01000 EGP
2000 MXN4,872.02000 EGP
5000 MXN12,180.05000 EGP
10000 MXN24,360.10000 EGP