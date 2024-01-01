5,000 Egyptian pounds to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert EGP to MRU at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = UM0.8136 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:52
EGP to MRU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MRU
1 EGP to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.82080.8208
Low0.81270.8017
Average0.81650.8150
Change-0.21%-0.79%
1 EGP to MRU stats

The performance of EGP to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8208 and a 30 day low of 0.8127. This means the 30 day average was 0.8165. The change for EGP to MRU was -0.21.

The performance of EGP to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8208 and a 90 day low of 0.8017. This means the 90 day average was 0.8150. The change for EGP to MRU was -0.79.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 EGP0.81360 MRU
5 EGP4.06801 MRU
10 EGP8.13601 MRU
20 EGP16.27202 MRU
50 EGP40.68005 MRU
100 EGP81.36010 MRU
250 EGP203.40025 MRU
500 EGP406.80050 MRU
1000 EGP813.60100 MRU
2000 EGP1,627.20200 MRU
5000 EGP4,068.00500 MRU
10000 EGP8,136.01000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Egyptian Pound
1 MRU1.22910 EGP
5 MRU6.14550 EGP
10 MRU12.29100 EGP
20 MRU24.58200 EGP
50 MRU61.45500 EGP
100 MRU122.91000 EGP
250 MRU307.27500 EGP
500 MRU614.55000 EGP
1000 MRU1,229.10000 EGP
2000 MRU2,458.20000 EGP
5000 MRU6,145.50000 EGP
10000 MRU12,291.00000 EGP