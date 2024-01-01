1 thousand Egyptian pounds to Macedonian denars

Convert EGP to MKD at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = ден1.168 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:46
EGP to MKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MKD
1 EGP to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.16821.1770
Low1.13201.1317
Average1.15461.1504
Change2.69%-0.61%
1 EGP to MKD stats

The performance of EGP to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1682 and a 30 day low of 1.1320. This means the 30 day average was 1.1546. The change for EGP to MKD was 2.69.

The performance of EGP to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1770 and a 90 day low of 1.1317. This means the 90 day average was 1.1504. The change for EGP to MKD was -0.61.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Macedonian Denar
1 EGP1.16754 MKD
5 EGP5.83770 MKD
10 EGP11.67540 MKD
20 EGP23.35080 MKD
50 EGP58.37700 MKD
100 EGP116.75400 MKD
250 EGP291.88500 MKD
500 EGP583.77000 MKD
1000 EGP1,167.54000 MKD
2000 EGP2,335.08000 MKD
5000 EGP5,837.70000 MKD
10000 EGP11,675.40000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Egyptian Pound
1 MKD0.85650 EGP
5 MKD4.28252 EGP
10 MKD8.56503 EGP
20 MKD17.13006 EGP
50 MKD42.82515 EGP
100 MKD85.65030 EGP
250 MKD214.12575 EGP
500 MKD428.25150 EGP
1000 MKD856.50300 EGP
2000 MKD1,713.00600 EGP
5000 MKD4,282.51500 EGP
10000 MKD8,565.03000 EGP